Insider Buying: AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Director Purchases 46,800 Shares of Stock

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Porter acquired 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 358,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,227.72. The trade was a 15.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AirJoule Technologies Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of AirJoule Technologies stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 575,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,040. The stock has a market cap of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.48. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AirJoule Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRJ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of AirJoule Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

