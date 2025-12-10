Josef Parvizi Sells 25,000 Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) Director Josef Parvizi sold 25,000 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 797,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,160,429.52. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CBLL traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 630,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $748.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.35. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CeriBell during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CeriBell by 353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of CeriBell by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

