Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Cyril Perducat Sells 804 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total value of $323,248.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,208.90. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cyril Perducat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

On Monday, December 8th, Cyril Perducat sold 162 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.97, for a total value of $64,957.14.

On Friday, December 5th, Cyril Perducat sold 139 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.91, for a total transaction of $56,004.49.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4%

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.09. 932,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after buying an additional 207,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.