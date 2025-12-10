Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia Sells 480 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.96, for a total transaction of $192,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,891.52. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 612 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $246,079.08.

On Friday, December 5th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 129 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.96, for a total value of $51,981.84.

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.09. 932,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $413.04.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

