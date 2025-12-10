Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $682,697.88 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca House sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $682,697.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,132. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.09. The stock had a trading volume of 932,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $413.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,446,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after buying an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

