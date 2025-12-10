Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $2,236,839.28 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CEO Blake Moret sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $2,236,839.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,025,061.70. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.09. The stock had a trading volume of 932,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $413.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

