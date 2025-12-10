Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) COO Sells $280,005.32 in Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) COO Liberman Jeffery sold 85,108 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $280,005.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,579.64. This represents a 40.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entravision Communications has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,202,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 984,510 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 572,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 415,348 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 344.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 285.4% during the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

