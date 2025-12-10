Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Sells 433,332 Shares

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sangsangin Investment & Securi sold 433,332 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $3,774,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exicure Stock Down 27.0%

XCUR stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,747. Exicure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Exicure presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

