Nvni Group (NVNI) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nvni Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nvni Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A
Nvni Group Competitors -223.20% -66.28% -6.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nvni Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Nvni Group $35.84 million -$15.98 million 9.03
Nvni Group Competitors $2.11 billion $337.60 million -31.88

Nvni Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group. Nvni Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

