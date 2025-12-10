Nvni Group (NVNI) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Nvni Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Nvni Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nvni Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nvni Group Competitors
|-223.20%
|-66.28%
|-6.29%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nvni Group
|$35.84 million
|-$15.98 million
|9.03
|Nvni Group Competitors
|$2.11 billion
|$337.60 million
|-31.88
Nvni Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group. Nvni Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Nvni Group Company Profile
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
