Nvni Group (NVNI) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nvni Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, indicating that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nvni Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A Nvni Group Competitors -223.20% -66.28% -6.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nvni Group $35.84 million -$15.98 million 9.03 Nvni Group Competitors $2.11 billion $337.60 million -31.88

This table compares Nvni Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nvni Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group. Nvni Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

