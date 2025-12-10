Comparing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $216.31 million 1.91 $29.20 million $0.68 19.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $815.73 million 2.94 $216.32 million $5.28 9.56

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 9.56% 7.47% 0.72% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 28.27% 21.94% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VersaBank and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 1 2.80

VersaBank currently has a consensus price target of $11.27, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than VersaBank.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. VersaBank pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

VersaBank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats VersaBank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management. The Channel Islands and the UK segment refers to the retail and corporate banking and wealth management. The Other segment includes operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.