International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 381,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 114,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Lithium Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a market cap of C$8.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

