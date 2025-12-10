Boralex (TSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.53 and last traded at C$23.54, with a volume of 330176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Boralex Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.14.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Boralex had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm had revenue of C$157.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

