Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 288,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 576,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.68.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105,255 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $2,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 657.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 268,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $11,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.