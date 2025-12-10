Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.13, with a volume of 86338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 294,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.