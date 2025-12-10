Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 66.2% – Should You Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) dropped 66.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 8,169,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,699% from the average daily volume of 454,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Emerita Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a market cap of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

