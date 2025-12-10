Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 48.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 48.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,771,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 611,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 48.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$132.17 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

