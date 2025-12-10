Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 988 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 988 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $21,192.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 460,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,725.85. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, David Sponsel sold 70,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,132,600.00.

On Friday, September 19th, David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $39,193.70.

On Thursday, September 18th, David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $2,074,045.05.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 3,368,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,982. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,990,000 after buying an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alphatec by 11.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

