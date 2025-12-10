Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,289,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 307,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Iconic Minerals Stock Up 15.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.