Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.3850. Approximately 706,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,767,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IVVD. Zacks Research upgraded Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Invivyd in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. D Boral Capital cut shares of Invivyd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Invivyd alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IVVD

Invivyd Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%.The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin bought 50,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter worth $66,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 190.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invivyd by 2,051.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 391,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.