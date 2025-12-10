Michael Dale Sells 61,463 Shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Dale sold 61,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,918,260.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,239.77. This represents a 40.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AXGN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 679,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,756. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 53.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AxoGen by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 121,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

