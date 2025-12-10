Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $114,615.44 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $114,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 225,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,492. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Kong Phan sold 2,640 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $59,426.40.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Kong Phan sold 1,003 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $24,072.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Kong Phan sold 4,544 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $90,289.28.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 31,079,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,174. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on Confluent in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered Confluent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.