Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 8% – What’s Next?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $173.85. Approximately 35,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 150,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutex Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NUTX

Nutex Health Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.43) by $13.19. Nutex Health had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $243.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutex Health

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.71 per share, with a total value of $102,532.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,770.98. This trade represents a 15.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nutex Health by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.