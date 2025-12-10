Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $23.1260. 343,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,282,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEHR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 5.4%

The stock has a market cap of $775.46 million, a PE ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 11.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $154,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,579.44. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 9,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $223,110.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $412,579.97. This represents a 35.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

