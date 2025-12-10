Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 973 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.16.

Konica Minolta Stock Up 6.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.65.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

