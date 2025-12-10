Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 42939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

