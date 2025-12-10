Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 48.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 48.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.04. 2,771,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 611,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 48.6%

The company has a market cap of C$132.17 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.16.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

