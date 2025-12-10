Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,652,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 708,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rackla Metals Trading Down 25.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

