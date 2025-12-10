Insider Selling: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells 23,693 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director John Johnson sold 23,693 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $740,169.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,141 shares in the company, valued at $410,524.84. This represents a 64.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, John Johnson sold 21,686 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $650,146.28.

AxoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 679,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 500.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

