Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for V.F. (NYSE: VFC):

12/9/2025 – V.F. is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – V.F. had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – V.F. had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/25/2025 – V.F. had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – V.F. had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – V.F. had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/29/2025 – V.F. was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

10/29/2025 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – V.F. was given a new $14.50 price target on by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – V.F. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – V.F. was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – V.F. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

