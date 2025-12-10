Adam Frankel Sells 6,760 Shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Stock

Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Frankel sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $161,158.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 244,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,877.44. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chime Financial Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of Chime Financial stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 5,918,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,090. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHYM shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chime Financial from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chime Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

