Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $58,229.60 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total value of $58,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 10th, Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total transaction of $67,875.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.17.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,451,223,000 after purchasing an additional 182,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after buying an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,456,223,000 after purchasing an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

