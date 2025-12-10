Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 185,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,399.35. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Saqib Baig sold 2,387 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $16,637.39.

On Monday, November 17th, Saqib Baig sold 42,267 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $306,435.75.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 7,529,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,662. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $48,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

