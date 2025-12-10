MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells $90,383.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $90,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,623,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,888.80. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $87,703.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $70,686.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $89,646.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $72,252.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $84,487.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $68,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $83,616.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $67,392.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $79,931.00.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 409,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,366. The company has a market capitalization of $868.03 million, a PE ratio of -443.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 8.2% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

