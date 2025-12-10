Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul Dickson Sells 2,371 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $42,180.09. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 645,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,623.91. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 5,746,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.Sunrun’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 147.9% in the third quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. now owns 51,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.