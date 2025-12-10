Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.85, with a volume of 2469372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90.

Chill Brands Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

Chill Brands Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.