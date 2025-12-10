Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. 3,651,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

