MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $222.6670, with a volume of 92418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.44.

MasTec Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.43.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $420,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,148.03. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

