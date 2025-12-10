Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $52.1650. Approximately 113,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,019,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $770.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.91 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,756,572.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,759.25. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Lazard by 44.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 120,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Lazard by 178.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 103,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

