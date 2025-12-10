Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 111405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

