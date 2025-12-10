Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

