Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.15, with a volume of 25547766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

