Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Director Justin Rosenstein Sells 850,233 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $12,855,522.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,217.76. This represents a 80.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Justin Rosenstein sold 8,215 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $122,814.25.

On Friday, October 24th, Justin Rosenstein sold 13,701 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $204,829.95.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Justin Rosenstein sold 458,878 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $6,873,992.44.

On Friday, October 10th, Justin Rosenstein sold 14,500 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $218,515.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $18,269,298.80.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Justin Rosenstein sold 454,913 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $6,860,088.04.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $27.77.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asana by 104.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after buying an additional 2,126,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Asana by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,575 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Asana by 700.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 688,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 602,638 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $8,419,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

