UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,428,807.20 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $3,428,807.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,955,547 shares in the company, valued at $27,751,063.20. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $3,471,667.29.

On Friday, December 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $3,539,018.86.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $3,496,158.77.

On Monday, December 1st, Ishbia Mat sold 612,287 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $3,551,264.60.

On Friday, November 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 437,073 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $2,556,877.05.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $3,464,828.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $3,107,014.76.

On Friday, November 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $3,035,452.04.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $2,957,925.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 10,048,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

