Insider Selling: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Susan Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,395.75. This represents a 37.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 4,153,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $42.00 target price on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
