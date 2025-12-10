Insider Selling: GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Susan Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,395.75. This represents a 37.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. 4,153,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in GitLab by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,406 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,717 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 2,456.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,489,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $42.00 target price on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

