Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Sells $606,379.02 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jennifer Pritzker sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $606,379.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,645,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,865,296.35. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
