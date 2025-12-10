Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Sells $606,379.02 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jennifer Pritzker sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $606,379.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,645,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,865,296.35. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Alphatec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% in the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

