AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $454,053.72 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) CFO Lindsey Marie Hartley sold 14,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $454,053.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,226.56. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AxoGen Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 679,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.06. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 287.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AxoGen by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

