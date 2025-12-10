Contrasting Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) & iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and iBio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 18.67 -$53.04 million ($85.00) -1.01 iBio $500,000.00 126.38 -$24.91 million ($1.39) -2.02

Analyst Recommendations

iBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Biosciences. iBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spruce Biosciences and iBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 1 6 3 1 2.36 iBio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $178.88, indicating a potential upside of 108.80%. iBio has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than iBio.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and iBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -305.39% -168.01% iBio N/A -73.15% -45.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of iBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats iBio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.