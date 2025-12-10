Contrasting Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) & Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Tattooed Chef’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Tattooed Chef -62.42% -117.28% -62.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glanbia and Tattooed Chef, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tattooed Chef 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Glanbia.

This table compares Glanbia and Tattooed Chef”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia N/A N/A N/A $0.52 30.97 Tattooed Chef $222.33 million 0.00 -$141.75 million ($1.01) N/A

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tattooed Chef. Tattooed Chef is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Glanbia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glanbia beats Tattooed Chef on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products. In addition, the company engages in the financing; research and development; property and land dealing; holding and management of receivables; property leasing; business services; management solutions; weight management; flavor solutions; and bioactive solutions businesses. It offers its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, SlimFast, think!, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and LevlUp brands. The company sells its products through specialty retail, online, gym, and food, drug, mass, and club channels. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About Tattooed Chef

(Get Free Report)

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores, as well as online. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California. On July 2, 2023, Tattooed Chef, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.