Comparing Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orient Overseas International and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Orient Overseas International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dorian LPG 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.06%. Given Dorian LPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 26.02% 9.13% 5.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Orient Overseas International and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orient Overseas International and Dorian LPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A Dorian LPG $353.34 million 2.95 $90.17 million $2.23 10.89

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Orient Overseas International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas International

(Get Free Report)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.