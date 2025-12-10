Reviewing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and Arc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 17.95% -21.79% 24.28% Arc Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and Arc Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $8.06 billion 4.96 $1.49 billion $5.13 28.07 Arc Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Arc Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands and Arc Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 11 13 0 2.54 Arc Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $167.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Arc Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Arc Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Arc Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Arc Group

(Get Free Report)

ARC Group, Inc. engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Restaurants are casual dining restaurants. The Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Dick’s Wings brand. It also offers craft beers under the name Dick’s Craft Beers. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.